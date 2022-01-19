Martin Freeman joins Episode 19 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now
Martin Freeman and Tony Schumacher discuss upcoming BBC drama The Responder.
Published:
Jane Garvey interviews the star of BBC’s upcoming drama The Responder, Martin Freeman, and its writer Tony Schumacher. The six-part police drama, set in Liverpool, follows first responder Chris Carson (Freeman) – a demoted detective – as he works six back-to-back nightshifts. The series is penned by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher.
While talking to Jane Garvey, Freeman reveals how he perfected not only his Scouse accent, but his gait – learning to walk the walk as well as talk the talk. He also discusses how this role elevated his opinion of the police force.
Freeman states: “I’ve always had respect for police, for people who want to do that job. Even at my most lefty, I’ve never been that down on the police because I know that they are people who hopefully are trying to do something vaguely helpful. My respect went up for them, I suppose, is the truth. And it was already pretty high. Every time they go to work and especially in this job as a responder it’s, is potentially your last day on earth.”
What else can I expect from Episode 19?
TV critic Rhianna Dhillon joins Jane Garvey to review Netflix’s film Munich, ITV’s Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win and BBC iPlayer’s Inside Dubai: Playground of the Rich.
