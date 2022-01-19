Martin Freeman joins Episode 19 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now

While talking to Jane Garvey, Freeman reveals how he perfected not only his Scouse accent, but his gait – learning to walk the walk as well as talk the talk. He also discusses how this role elevated his opinion of the police force.

Jane Garvey interviews the star of BBC’s upcoming drama The Responder , Martin Freeman, and its writer Tony Schumacher. The six-part police drama, set in Liverpool, follows first responder Chris Carson (Freeman) – a demoted detective – as he works six back-to-back nightshifts. The series is penned by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher.

Freeman states: “I’ve always had respect for police, for people who want to do that job. Even at my most lefty, I’ve never been that down on the police because I know that they are people who hopefully are trying to do something vaguely helpful. My respect went up for them, I suppose, is the truth. And it was already pretty high. Every time they go to work and especially in this job as a responder it’s, is potentially your last day on earth.”

What else can I expect from Episode 19?

TV critic Rhianna Dhillon joins Jane Garvey to review Netflix’s film Munich, ITV’s Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win and BBC iPlayer’s Inside Dubai: Playground of the Rich.

