The Winter Olympics Special of The Radio Times Podcast
Sports columnist Simon Barnes marks our cards ahead of the Beijing Games 2022.
Whether you’re a fan of watching men and women hurtling down mountains at dizzying speeds or leaping dangerously into the unknown or frantically brushing ice in the curling, the best of Winter sport is almost upon us.
Simon Barnes, the Radio Times sport columnist, sits down with Jane Garvey to mark our cards for the 2022 Beijing Games. Helping us navigate the dazzling events set to take place over 16 days, we discover which sports we must not miss and which Brits stand a chance at a medal. For those searching for a guide to the Winter Olympics, Barnes has you covered. Let the action begin!
What else can I expect from Episode 21?
TV critic Rhianna Dhillon and columnist Jane Garvey review BBC’s drama Chloe, Amazon Prime’s snowboarding documentary Dear Rider and Channel 4’s comedy The Curse. They also praise BBC’s upcoming series This Is Going To Hurt starring Ben Whishaw as former-doctor, and best-selling author, Adam Kay. As always – the hosts cover a wide variety of telly content, offering recommendations for shows you simply cannot miss – and those that should be given a wide berth.
Write in to The Radio Times Podcast and let us know your thoughts at: podcast@radiotimes.com
