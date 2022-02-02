Whether you’re a fan of watching men and women hurtling down mountains at dizzying speeds or leaping dangerously into the unknown or frantically brushing ice in the curling, the best of Winter sport is almost upon us.

Simon Barnes, the Radio Times sport columnist, sits down with Jane Garvey to mark our cards for the 2022 Beijing Games. Helping us navigate the dazzling events set to take place over 16 days, we discover which sports we must not miss and which Brits stand a chance at a medal. For those searching for a guide to the Winter Olympics, Barnes has you covered. Let the action begin!