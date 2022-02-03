Thirteen will bow out in a special episode airing later this year which will air as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations.

Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's Doctor Who tenures are approaching their conclusions, with just two further specials to come before the next chapter of the BBC's long-running sci-fi series begins.

In a new interview with Doctor Who Magazine, outgoing executive producer Matt Strevens gave an update on the production process, revealing all Whittaker's episodes are now locked.

"I’m still around," he told the publication in early January. "I’ll probably pop back for a bit of post-production, but all the specials are locked and, by and large, I’ve left now.

"I did a little walk around our sound stages, on my own," Strevens added. "The TARDIS had gone, our big stage was empty, there was no one around… It was really weird. It’s like you’re going round switching off the lights for the last time. I felt a bit like Eric Morecambe – walking across the back of the stage, with the raincoat and the carrier bag."

The executive producer went on to express his sense of pride and achievement in having "seen an era and a Doctor through", adding: "To go from filming Jodie’s reveal – the moment where she pulled back the hood – to being with her on set when she said her final lines… It was very moving, actually."

