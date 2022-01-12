Ricky Gervais joins Episode 18 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now

Ricky Gervais joins The Radio Times Podcast to discuss season 3 of his Netflix comedy-drama After Life (available 14th January). The series follows Tony, a journalist at a local paper, whose life is turned upside down after his wife Lisa dies. It’s a searingly eloquent exploration of grief and, in typical Gervais style, is loaded with acerbic comedy and ruthlessly entertaining social commentary.

Jane Garvey talks to Gervais about loneliness, exploring grief through the medium of comedy and presenting fiction “that represents the real world”. Gervais discusses his approach to Twitter trolls and responds to Pope Francis’ claim that choosing pets over babies is “selfish” – Gervais comments: “There’s not a big line of unborn foetuses going, ‘We want to be born!’ I don’t have kids for many reasons, but no one is going ‘Gervais isn’t having kids! We’re going to run out soon.’”

