Ricky Gervais joins Episode 18 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now
Ricky Gervais joins The Radio Times Podcast to discuss season 3 of his Netflix comedy-drama After Life (available 14th January). The series follows Tony, a journalist at a local paper, whose life is turned upside down after his wife Lisa dies. It’s a searingly eloquent exploration of grief and, in typical Gervais style, is loaded with acerbic comedy and ruthlessly entertaining social commentary.
Jane Garvey talks to Gervais about loneliness, exploring grief through the medium of comedy and presenting fiction “that represents the real world”. Gervais discusses his approach to Twitter trolls and responds to Pope Francis’ claim that choosing pets over babies is “selfish” – Gervais comments: “There’s not a big line of unborn foetuses going, ‘We want to be born!’ I don’t have kids for many reasons, but no one is going ‘Gervais isn’t having kids! We’re going to run out soon.’”
What else can I expect from episode 18?
Resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon joins Jane Garvey to mark our cards for the week ahead. They review BBC’s Four Lives starring Stephen Merchant and Sheridan Smith, Sky Documentaries’ The Man Who Bought Cricket and Channel 4’s The Language of Love.
When and where can I listen?
