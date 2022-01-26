On this week’s Radio Times Podcast, Ed Gamble sits down with Richard Godwin to talk everything food. Gamble, who has joined BBC’s Great British Menu as a judge for series 17, discusses his own journey with food – revealing how losing weight for a TV gig triggered a change in lifestyle. Whilst working on Great British Menu, he admits that although advised to eat four mouthfuls of the contestant’s dishes, he wolfed down each dish every time. The interview also details Gamble’s brief dappling with veganism and why every comedian needs another interest.

What else can I expect from Episode 20?

Hosts Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon mark our cards for the week ahead. The dynamic duo review Apple TV’s The Afterparty, ITV’s Dancing on Ice and ITV’s Trigger Point.