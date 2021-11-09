shopDisney launches Toy Tuesday: Save 24% off toys for 48 hours

In a deal that Disney fans won’t want to miss, you can now get 24% off a selection of toys, plushies, costumes and stationery on the shopDisney website.

Advertisement

Iconic scenes from Toy Story, Frozen, Cinderella and more can be brought to life by interactive action figures and playsets – and children are sure to love the large soft toys of Mickey Mouse, Simba, Eeyore and other beloved Disney characters.

The two-day promotion runs from 12:00am on 9th November to 23:59 on 10th November. Just remember to use the promo code ‘TOYTUESDAY’ at the store checkout.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to get a bargain on Disney branded merchandise ahead of the Christmas rush – and the items are perfect for any child who has spent countless hours glued to Disney+. Let’s be honest, probably a lot of teens and adults, too.

Shop the full shopDisney promotion now

Top savings for Toy Tuesday

For anyone who has ever watched Toy Story and wondered what it would be like to have the characters having adventures around your house, make sure to check out the movie-accurate Buzz Lightyear action figure. It comes with over ten phrases and a variety of buttons for laser lights and sounds – down from £32.99 to £25.07.

There’s also a Woody action figure that looks just like the movie, with a pull string at the back that plays over 12 phrases and sounds – also down £32.99 to £25.07.



The 17-piece Sleeping Beauty Castle Playset, which comes with lights, sounds and multiple figurines, is usually £47.99 – but is now £36.47 with the ‘TOYTUESDAY’ promo code. The Cinderella Carriage Playset is down from £35.99 to £27.35.



For anyone who prefers Frozen 2, check out this intricate Arendelle’s castle playset, which not only has flashing lights and sounds but figurines of the popular characters Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf. With the promo code, it’s on offer from £100 to £76.

If you prefer something a little more comforting for your child, the shopDisney range of large soft toys is currently 24% off as part of the 48-hour Toy Tuesday deal. These are priced between £40 and £50 RRP – but are all currently reduced to £25.

But what’s even better is the new deal applies to large soft toys already discounted, so the Minnie Mouse Large Soft Toy, Eeyore Large Soft Toy, Simba Large Soft Toy, Angel Large Soft Toy, Thumper Large Soft Toy and more are now only £19.

That’s not the case for everything on the website, however. The promo code – which is limited to one transaction per customer – won’t work on items on pre-order or other items that are reduced in a separate sale or delivered by a Disney partner.

Advertisement

To see all the shopDisney merchandise in the deal, head over to the Toy Tuesday page now. For more offers, don’t miss our guide to Black Friday 2021.