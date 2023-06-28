British fans will be delighted to soak up elite pro-wrestling action without being forced to sacrifice their sleeping pattern.

WWE returns to the UK this weekend with Money in the Bank set to light up the O2 Arena in London.

The UK die-hards will be rewarded with a packed slate of talent, with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Seth "Freakin" Rollins among the line-up. Ronda Rousey, Bayley and Becky Lynch are also on the card.

Most attention will be fixed on the headline event of the evening – two Money in the Bank ladder matches – which will see a cluster of superstars battle to claim the briefcase which contains a men's or women's championship match contract to be cashed in at a later date.

YouTube star Logan Paul is among the stars ready to do battle in the ring for the briefcase, but who will come out on top?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2023 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 takes place from 8pm on Saturday 1st July 2023.

British fans are in for a rare treat as they can soak up a premium WWE PPV event at a reasonable time!

WWE Money in the Bank TV channel and live stream

WWE Money in the Bank will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office 2 for a one-off PPV fee of £14.95.

Customers who sign up to purchase the BT Sport Box Office pass can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for WWE Money in the Bank 2023:

Ricochet v Shinsuke Nakamura v LA Knight v Santos Escobar v Butch v Damian Priest v Logan Paul – Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Zelina Vega v Zoey Stark v Becky Lynch v Iyo Sky v Bayley v Trish Stratus – Women’s Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins v Finn Balor – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes v Dominik Mysterio

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa v The Usos – Bloodline Civil War

