Winter Olympics 2022 presenters on BBC: Meet the commentators and pundits
Check out the full list of BBC presenters, commentators and pundits covering all of the action at the Winter Olympics 2022.
The Winter Olympics 2022 are off and running with a host of events gearing up to dazzle fans around the world.
The BBC once again boasts a sprawling line-up of talent ready to bring you all the action as it happens throughout each day of the Games.
From in-studio presenters and pundits to ex-Olympians to iconic commentators, BBC's coverage boasts a massive team and broad range of experienced voices in the mix.
Regular faces such as Hazel Irvine and Clare Balding will feature heavily throughout the weeks, while a number of gold medal-winning superstars will join them and others in the studio to analyse events in Beijing.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of BBC presenters, commentators and pundits covering the Winter Olympics 2022.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Winter Olympics 2022 presenters and commentators on BBC
Studio presenters
- Ayo Akinwolere (overnight)
- Jeanette Kwakye (early morning)
- Hazel Irvine (late morning)
- JJ Chalmers (extended replays)
- Clare Balding (Today At The Games highlights show)
- Aimee Fuller (extended highlights)
Beijing reporters
- Jenny Jones
- Matthew Pinsent
- Sarah Mulkerrins
Alpine Skiing
Commentator: Matt Chilton
Experts: Graham Bell and Chemmy Alcott
Curling
Commentators: Steve Cram, Rhona Howie, Jackie Lockhart and Logan Gray
Figure Skating
Commentators: Katherine Downes and Robin Cousins
Experts: Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, David King
Biathlon/Cross-Country Skiing/Nordic Combined/Ski Jumping
Commentators: Rob Walker and Ollie Williams
Speed Skating
Commentators: Simon Brotherton and Wilf O’Reilly
Experts: Sarah Lindsay
Bobsleigh/Luge/Skeleton
Commentators: John Hunt and John Jackson
Experts: Lizzy Yarnold, Shelley Rudman, Nicola Minichiello
Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing
Commentators: Ed Leigh and Tim Warwood
Experts: Aimee Fuller, Zoe Gillings, Ed Drake
Ice Hockey
Commentators: Seth Bennett, Kent Simpson
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1