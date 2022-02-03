The Radio Times logo

Winter Olympics 2022 presenters on BBC: Meet the commentators and pundits

Check out the full list of BBC presenters, commentators and pundits covering all of the action at the Winter Olympics 2022.

Published: Thursday, 3rd February 2022 at 9:35 am

The Winter Olympics 2022 are off and running with a host of events gearing up to dazzle fans around the world.

The BBC once again boasts a sprawling line-up of talent ready to bring you all the action as it happens throughout each day of the Games.

From in-studio presenters and pundits to ex-Olympians to iconic commentators, BBC's coverage boasts a massive team and broad range of experienced voices in the mix.

Regular faces such as Hazel Irvine and Clare Balding will feature heavily throughout the weeks, while a number of gold medal-winning superstars will join them and others in the studio to analyse events in Beijing.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of BBC presenters, commentators and pundits covering the Winter Olympics 2022.

Winter Olympics 2022 presenters and commentators on BBC

Studio presenters

  • Ayo Akinwolere (overnight)
  • Jeanette Kwakye (early morning)
  • Hazel Irvine (late morning)
  • JJ Chalmers (extended replays)
  • Clare Balding (Today At The Games highlights show)
  • Aimee Fuller (extended highlights)

Beijing reporters

  • Jenny Jones
  • Matthew Pinsent
  • Sarah Mulkerrins

Alpine Skiing
Commentator: Matt Chilton
Experts: Graham Bell and Chemmy Alcott

Curling
Commentators: Steve Cram, Rhona Howie, Jackie Lockhart and Logan Gray

Figure Skating
Commentators: Katherine Downes and Robin Cousins
Experts: Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, David King

Biathlon/Cross-Country Skiing/Nordic Combined/Ski Jumping
Commentators: Rob Walker and Ollie Williams

Speed Skating
Commentators: Simon Brotherton and Wilf O’Reilly
Experts: Sarah Lindsay

Bobsleigh/Luge/Skeleton
Commentators: John Hunt and John Jackson
Experts: Lizzy Yarnold, Shelley Rudman, Nicola Minichiello

Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing
Commentators: Ed Leigh and Tim Warwood
Experts: Aimee Fuller, Zoe Gillings, Ed Drake

Ice Hockey
Commentators: Seth Bennett, Kent Simpson

