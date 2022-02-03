The BBC once again boasts a sprawling line-up of talent ready to bring you all the action as it happens throughout each day of the Games.

The Winter Olympics 2022 are off and running with a host of events gearing up to dazzle fans around the world.

From in-studio presenters and pundits to ex-Olympians to iconic commentators, BBC's coverage boasts a massive team and broad range of experienced voices in the mix.

Regular faces such as Hazel Irvine and Clare Balding will feature heavily throughout the weeks, while a number of gold medal-winning superstars will join them and others in the studio to analyse events in Beijing.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of BBC presenters, commentators and pundits covering the Winter Olympics 2022.

Winter Olympics 2022 presenters and commentators on BBC

Studio presenters

Ayo Akinwolere (overnight)

Jeanette Kwakye (early morning)

Hazel Irvine (late morning)

JJ Chalmers (extended replays)

Clare Balding (Today At The Games highlights show)

Aimee Fuller (extended highlights)

Beijing reporters

Jenny Jones

Matthew Pinsent

Sarah Mulkerrins

Alpine Skiing

Commentator: Matt Chilton

Experts: Graham Bell and Chemmy Alcott

Curling

Commentators: Steve Cram, Rhona Howie, Jackie Lockhart and Logan Gray

Figure Skating

Commentators: Katherine Downes and Robin Cousins

Experts: Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, David King

Biathlon/Cross-Country Skiing/Nordic Combined/Ski Jumping

Commentators: Rob Walker and Ollie Williams

Speed Skating

Commentators: Simon Brotherton and Wilf O’Reilly

Experts: Sarah Lindsay

Bobsleigh/Luge/Skeleton

Commentators: John Hunt and John Jackson

Experts: Lizzy Yarnold, Shelley Rudman, Nicola Minichiello

Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing

Commentators: Ed Leigh and Tim Warwood

Experts: Aimee Fuller, Zoe Gillings, Ed Drake

Ice Hockey

Commentators: Seth Bennett, Kent Simpson

