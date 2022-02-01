Curling and luge are first on the list of competitions to be kick-started in Beijing this week, with high hopes for Team GB in the Mixed Doubles.

The Winter Olympics 2022 unofficially begin on Wednesday as the first events kick off before the opening ceremony on Friday.

Childhood friends Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds will compete alongside one another and boast a strong chance of landing a gold medal despite rarely having been able to play together over the COVID pandemic period.

RadioTimes.com brings you the schedule of Winter Olympics 2022 events coming up today, featuring regular insights from some of the biggest names in the various sports across the Games.

We will bring you up-to-date timings on key events taking place today, though the list is not exhaustive.

Keep an eye out during TV coverage for timing changes, schedule reshuffles and for more events, disciplines and categories to enjoy. Every event will be shown live on discovery+ and Eurosport or across two live feeds on BBC TV and online platforms.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Winter Olympics 2022 schedule today – Wednesday 2nd February

Curling: Mixed Doubles

From 12:05pm

Winter Olympics curling gold medallist Rhona Howie:

"This event is hard because they've not had as many mixed doubles competitions. Since Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat won the worlds, they've only played in two events together with the COVID restrictions. The good thing with Jen and Bruce, they know each other so well, they grew up together in Edinburgh. That dynamic they have from childhood will help them greatly because they know each other so well.

"Bruce has a real calming influence and they just play away, there's no stress and they help each other. It’s the first time Team GB have been in the Olympics mixed doubles and I've got high hopes."

Luge Men's Singles

Training Group A Run 1 and 2 – from 11:30am

Training Group B Run 1 and 2 – from 1:15pm

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.