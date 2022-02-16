It has been a disappointing Games across the board from a British perspective as the wait for a medal of any colour goes on, at the time of writing.

Curling is one of the most popular events of the Winter Olympics 2022 and it could be about to become the most important one of all from a Team GB perspective.

That barren streak could end should Team GB continue to impress in the men's and women's curling events.

Winter Olympics 2022 schedule – daily list of events and expert analysis

Bruce Mouat has guided his men's team to the top of the standings with one round robin match left to play. They have won seven of eight matches so far and sit joint-top of the table alongside Sweden.

However, Eve Muirhead's hunt for an elusive Olympic gold has been a more challenging one in the women's event. Her team sits fifth in the standings going into the last round of matches with four wins and four losses so far.

Team GB's women face the rock-bottom Russian Olympic Committee, a more favourable match-up than rivals around them. Victory in that one would not guarantee a semi-final place; they would still require results elsewhere to fall in their favour.

RadioTimes.com brings you the schedule of Winter Olympics 2022 events coming up today, featuring regular insights from some of the biggest names in the various sports across the Games.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Curling schedule at Winter Olympics 2022

All UK time.

Thursday 17th February

Men's session 12 – from 1:05am

Denmark v USA

Sweden v Switzerland

Canada v Team GB

Norway v Italy

Women's session 12 – from 6:05am

Japan v Switzerland

ROC v Team GB

Denmark v Canada

South Korea v Sweden

Men's semi-finals – from 12:05pm

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Friday 18th February

Men's bronze medal match – from 6:05am

TBC v TBC

Women's semi-finals – from 12:05pm

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Saturday 19th February

Men's gold medal match – from 6:05am

TBC v TBC

Women's bronze medal match – from 12:05pm

TBC v TBC

Sunday 20th February

Women's gold medal match – from 1:05am

TBC v TBC

How to watch curling at Winter Olympics 2022

The BBC will be showing coverage of the men's gold medal match live on BBC Two and the women's gold medal match on BBC One.

Round robin and semi-finals matches are also likely to be shown on BBC's coverage depending on whether Team GB are involved.

discovery+ will show every single curling match live on their streaming platform with a pick of live streams to watch so you won't miss a moment of the inevitable drama!

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.