Beijing is ready to host, athletes are ready to fulfil their dreams and shatter records, and we're ready to soak up as many moments of sporting drama that our body clocks will allow.

The Winter Olympics have arrived! Hot on the heels of the summer Olympics, sports fans are being treated to another 1,200 hours of drama across a whole range of events in the weeks to come.

Curling is always a big draw for UK fans with Bruce Mouat and Eve Muirhead gearing up to skip the men's and women's teams respectively with gold medals in their sights.

Team GB boast plenty of high hopes going into the Games. There's a record 109 events in these Games across seven sports, divided into 15 disciplines. There are British ambitions in sports ranging from alpine skiing to bobsleigh to snowboard cross.

There's something for everyone at the Winter Olympics and we round up the ways you can enjoy all the live coverage on BBC and discovery+ in this guide.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Winter Olympics including BBC and discovery+ coverage information.

Winter Olympics on BBC

BBC are set to screen over 300 hours of live coverage on BBC One and BBC Two with more to be shown across their free-to-air platforms – a sensational result for viewers at home in Britain ready to roar Team GB on to victory from thousands of miles away.

BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will be operation to show full coverage of many events throughout the duration of the Games.

You can check out the full daily schedule for BBC coverage further down the page.

Winter Olympics on discovery+

You can stream over 1,200 hours of live coverage on discovery+.

They will show all of Eurosport's extensive coverage of the Winter Olympics, complete with multiple feeds from multiple events at the same time, while the BBC are limited to showing just one feed.

The discovery+ Entertainment & Sport plan is available for £6.99 a month.

For a limited time only, you can get 50% off an annual discovery+ Entertainment and Sport pass, allowing you to see a whole year’s worth of live sport and real-life entertainment for just £29.99.

Winter Olympics TV schedule

BBC's daily plan will be as follows:

From midnight – Ayo Akinwolere presents the overnight action on BBC One

6am – Jeanette Kwakye presents live action on BBC Two

9:15am – Hazel Irvine leads coverage on BBC One

Second live stream available on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website. You can restart live broadcasts on BBC iPlayer.

discovery+ coverage will be pretty much wall-to-wall. Simply log into their website or app and scroll through to find the live or on-demand action you want to see and away you go!

We will produce a daily guide picking out the daily highlights closer to the time, so you'll know precisely when your favourite sports will be shown on any given day.

Winter Olympics highlights

Highlights and replays will be shown sporadically throughout the day on BBC and discovery+ platforms but they each boast dedicated highlights shows on a daily basis.

3pm – JJ Chalmers presents extended replays on BBC Two

7pm – Clare Balding presents Today At The Games on BBC Two

8pm – Aimee Fuller presents extended highlights on BBC Three

discovery+ will air Beijing Today each evening in UK time with a full round-up of all the day's biggest moments so that you're across all the developing stories as the tournament progresses.

