Andy Murray missed the seedings by three places, and will be determined to put in a tournament performance worthy of closing that gap.

British women's No 1 Katie Boulter is ranked No 60 in the world now, her highest ever position in the rankings, and will be determined to continue her rise.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu misses the tournament as she continues her rehab following three different surgeries earlier this year.

We'll keep tracking the progress of the remaining stars so you can support them all the way!

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about British players playing at the US Open in 2023.

Which British players are at the US Open 2023?

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order. Times approximate, subject to change.

Andy Murray (Unseeded)

Status: Plays TBC in Round 1

Cam Norrie (16, British No.1)

Status: Plays TBC in Round 1

Dan Evans (26)

Status: Plays TBC in Round 1

Jack Draper (Unseeded)

Status: Plays TBC in Round 1

Jodie Burrage (Unseeded)

Status: Plays TBC in Round 1

Katie Boulter (Unseeded, British No.1)

Status: Plays TBC in Round 1

Liam Broady (Unseeded)

Status: Qualifying

Lily Miyazaki (Unseeded)

Status: Qualifying

Eliminated British players at the US Open 2023

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order.

-

