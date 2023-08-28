Regardless, he will arrive at Flushing Meadows determined to make an impact in the final Grand Slam of the season.

Murray withdrew from the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters, raising concerns over his fitness levels, though he typically prioritises the majors to expend his energy on.

The Scottish superstar won this tournament in 2012, his first Grand Slam triumph, and while it is no longer a realistic aim to add to that tally, he will hope to reach the second week in majors.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Andy Murray's next match at the US Open 2023.

What time is Andy Murray playing at the US Open 2023?

Andy Murray's next match is against Corentin Moutet in the first round of the US Open.

They will face each other on Monday 28th August 2023 at approximately 5:15pm UK time – although this is subject to change according to the length of previous matches.

Andy Murray results at the US Open 2023

Approximate time. Subject to change.

First round – Monday 28th August (from 5:15pm UK time)

Andy Murray v Corentin Moutet

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.