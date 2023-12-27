The top six players in each of the ATP and WTA rankings qualified for the event with their nation, while the final six teams were selected based on the highest combined ranking of a nation's top ATP and WTA players.

Nations will face against one another in a men's singles match, women's singles match and a mixed doubles clash. The top four teams based in Perth and Sydney will participate in quarter-finals before convening in the latter city for the semi-finals and ultimate final.

Men's World No.1 Novak Djokovic is available to play in the tournament in a big boost to the prestige of the event, while women's World No.1 Iga Świątek will also lead Poland into battle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the United Cup 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the United Cup 2024?

The tournament begins on Friday 29th December 2023 and runs until the final on Sunday 7th January 2024.

How to watch and live stream United Cup 2024 in the UK

You can watch the United Cup 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

United Cup 2024 schedule

Group stage matches: Friday 29th December – Wednesday 3rd January

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 3rd – Friday 5th January

Semi-finals: Saturday 6th January

Final: Sunday 7th January

Where is the United Cup 2024 held?

The United Cup is held at the Perth Arena, Perth and Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre, Sydney in Australia.

The show courts for each venue boast capacities of 15,500 and 10,500 respectively.

