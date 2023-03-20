Carlos Alcaraz is the new World No.1 after winning the tournament at Indian Wells in comfortable fashion in the absence of Novak Djokovic.

The Miami Open begins with heightened interest at the very top of the men's and women's ranking following a terrific Indian Wells Masters competition.

In the women's game, Elena Rybakina has climbed to No.7 in the world after the tournament, while World No.1 Iga Swiatek has seen her lead shorten slightly.

Djokovic will not feature at the Miami Open due to his vaccination status, affording Alcaraz an opportunity to take a firm grip of the rankings until the Serbian has a chance to reply.

Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu and Cam Norrie are among the British stars taking part in Miami this week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Open 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Miami Open 2023?

The tournament starts on Tuesday 21st March 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 2nd April 2023.

The men's and women's tournaments are one day out of sync, with the women starting and finishing early.

Qualifying takes place between Sunday 19th March and Tuesday 21st March.

Miami Open 2023 schedule – Order of play today

How to watch and live stream Miami Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Miami Open 2023 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (1,000)

First round: Wednesday 22nd – Thursday 23rd March

Second round: Friday 24th – Saturday 25th March

Third round: Sunday 26th – Monday 27th March

Fourth round: Tuesday 28th March

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 29th – Thursday 30th March

Semi-finals: Friday 31st March

Final: Sunday 2nd April

WTA Women's Singles (1,000)

First round: Tuesday 21st – Wednesday 22nd March

Second round: Thursday 23rd – Friday 24th March

Third round: Saturday 25th – Sunday 26th March

Fourth round: Monday 27th March

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 28th – Wednesday 29th March

Semi-finals: Thursday 30th March

Final: Saturday 1st April

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Miami Open 2023 held?

The Miami Open is held at Miami Gardens in Florida, USA.

The complex boasts a number of stadiums and grandstands, including Hard Rock Stadium – home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team – which is converted to host tennis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.