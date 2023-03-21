Seeded stars are not included in the first round of action in Miami, though some big names are still involved in the early action.

The Miami Open begins today with the women's tournament sitting front and centre in Florida.

Elise Mertens and Camila Giorgi are among the big draws in Round One, while Emma Raducanu faces Bianca Andreescu in a particularly tough match-up this early in the tournament.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek was defeated by Elena Rybakina at the Indian Wells Masters last week. Reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina is up to No.7 in the world following her triumph in California – and the gap is closing to the summit.

In the men's game, Carlos Alcaraz has returned to World No.1 in the ATP Rankings as Novak Djokovic is still unable to enter the US due to his COVID vaccination status. He will hope to open up a gap at the top.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Miami Open 2023 schedule and daily order of play below.

Miami Open 2023 schedule

Singles matches. All UK time.

Tuesday 21st March

Grandstand

From 3pm UK time

Wang Xiyu (CHN) v [WC] Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Elise Mertens (BEL) v Alycia Parks (USA)

Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) v [Q] Katherine Sebov (CAN)

Bernarda Pera (USA) v [PR] Evgeniya Rodina (RUS)

Butch Buchholz

From 3pm UK time

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) v [WC] Alexandra Eala (PHI)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) v Rebecca Marino (CAN)

Camila Giorgi (ITA) v Kaia Kanepi (EST)

[Q] Viktorija Golubic (SUI) v [WC] Hailey Baptiste (USA)

Court 1

From 3pm UK time

Danka Kovinic (MNE) v [Q] Nao Hibino (JPN)

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) v [Q] Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE)

[Q] Tereza Martincova (CZE) v Tamara Korpatsch (GER)

[Q] Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) v Lauren Davis (USA)

Court 7

From 3pm UK time

Marta Kostyuk (UKR) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

Anna Kalnskaya (RUS) v [WC] Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND)

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v [WC] Claire Liu (USA)

Mayar Sherif (EGY) v [Q] Laura Siegemund (GER)

