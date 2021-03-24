Miami Open 2021 schedule – Order of Play Wednesday 24th March

The Miami Open 2021 – one of the biggest tennis tournaments outside the four grand slams – gets underway today and, despite the fact some big names sitting this one out, there will still be plenty of quality tennis to look forward to over the next couple of weeks.

Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are all absent, but both the men’s and women’s draw are still packed with talented players – with the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty all taking part.

The seeded players all get a bye past the first round and so won’t be in action until later in the week, but there are some intriguing match-ups scheduled for today including first-round ties for British hopefuls Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Miami Open 2021 schedule ahead of the Wednesday 24th March Order of Play.

Miami Open 2021 schedule – Wednesday’s Order of Play

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

GRANDSTAND

From 3pm

Kristina Mladenovic v Danielle Collins

From 4:15pm

Sam Querrey v Lu Yen-hsun

From 5:40pm

Steve Johnson v Yannick Hanfmann

From 11pm

Sloane Stephens v Oceane Dodin

From 12:30am

Frances Tiafoe v Stefano Travaglia

COURT 1

From 3pm

Feliciano Lopez v Alexei Popyrin

From 4:20pm

Marcos Giron v Tommy Paul

From 5:40pm

James Duckworth v Mischa Zverev

From 7pm

Vasek Pospisil v Mackenzie McDonald

From 11pm

Carloa Alcaraz v Emil Ruusuvuori

Butch Buchholz

From 3pm

Anna Petkovic v Shuai Zang

From 5pm

Jelena Ostapenko v Xiyu Wang

From 6:15pm

Alize Cornet v Svetlana Kuznetsova

From 7:30pm

Heather Watson v Nina Stojanovic

From 8:45pm

Camila Georgi v Liudmila Samsonova

COURT 2

From 3pm

Cameron Norrie v Yoshihito Nishioka

From 4:20pm

Hugo Gaston v Dominik Koepfer

From 5:40pm

Federico Gaio v Ricardas Baraknis

From 7pm

Lloyd Harris v Emilio Nava

From 8:20pm

Jiri Vesely v Laslo Djere

Check out our how to watch the Miami Open 2021 guide for further details.