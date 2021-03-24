Miami Open 2021 schedule – Order of Play Wednesday 24th March
We've rounded up the full Miami Open 2021 schedule and order of play for Wednesday 24th March.
The Miami Open 2021 – one of the biggest tennis tournaments outside the four grand slams – gets underway today and, despite the fact some big names sitting this one out, there will still be plenty of quality tennis to look forward to over the next couple of weeks.
Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are all absent, but both the men’s and women’s draw are still packed with talented players – with the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty all taking part.
The seeded players all get a bye past the first round and so won’t be in action until later in the week, but there are some intriguing match-ups scheduled for today including first-round ties for British hopefuls Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Miami Open 2021 schedule ahead of the Wednesday 24th March Order of Play.
Miami Open 2021 schedule – Wednesday’s Order of Play
Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.
GRANDSTAND
From 3pm
Kristina Mladenovic v Danielle Collins
From 4:15pm
Sam Querrey v Lu Yen-hsun
From 5:40pm
Steve Johnson v Yannick Hanfmann
From 11pm
Sloane Stephens v Oceane Dodin
From 12:30am
Frances Tiafoe v Stefano Travaglia
COURT 1
From 3pm
Feliciano Lopez v Alexei Popyrin
From 4:20pm
Marcos Giron v Tommy Paul
From 5:40pm
James Duckworth v Mischa Zverev
From 7pm
Vasek Pospisil v Mackenzie McDonald
From 11pm
Carloa Alcaraz v Emil Ruusuvuori
Butch Buchholz
From 3pm
Anna Petkovic v Shuai Zang
From 5pm
Jelena Ostapenko v Xiyu Wang
From 6:15pm
Alize Cornet v Svetlana Kuznetsova
From 7:30pm
Heather Watson v Nina Stojanovic
From 8:45pm
Camila Georgi v Liudmila Samsonova
COURT 2
From 3pm
Cameron Norrie v Yoshihito Nishioka
From 4:20pm
Hugo Gaston v Dominik Koepfer
From 5:40pm
Federico Gaio v Ricardas Baraknis
From 7pm
Lloyd Harris v Emilio Nava
From 8:20pm
Jiri Vesely v Laslo Djere
