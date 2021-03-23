How to watch Miami Open 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream
Check out our comprehensive guide to the Miami Open 2021 including schedule, dates, TV and live stream details.
Published:
The Miami Open goes ahead this week under testing circumstances with a depleted field, and a huge opportunity for the chasing pack of next-gen contenders to make their mark.
World No.1 Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the tournament to “use this precious time at home to stay with my family”. He joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in swerving the showdown in Florida.
That leaves the door open for a clutch of the chasing pack contenders to make their mark in the US. Daniil Medvedev enters the tournament as No.1 seed.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev are the next top seeds, while British star Andy Murray has been given a wildcard place.
Dan Evans is also involved in the Miami Open. He is seeded No.20 for the competition and will hope to make the most of the depleted field.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Miami Open 2021 tennis tournament.
When is the Miami Open 2021?
The tournament starts on Wednesday 24th March 2021 and runs until Sunday 4th April 2021.
How to watch and live stream Miami Open in the UK
Miami Open 2021 schedule
The tournament will be spread across a 12-day period after two days of qualifying with the Men’s and Women’s singles tournaments largely going ahead simultaneously.
- First round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 24th/25th March
- Second round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 26th/27th March
- Third round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 27th/29th March
- Fourth round (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 29th/30th March
- Quarter-finals (Men’s and Women’s singles) – 30th March/1st April
- Semi-finals (Women’s singles) – 1st April
- Semi-finals (Men’s singles) – 2nd April
- Women’s final – 3rd April
- Men’s final – 4th April
Where is the Miami Open 2021 held?
The tournament is being held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA.
Of course, this year’s edition won’t look normal, but the show will go on!
