The Serbian can break further away from Carlos Alcaraz at the top of the charts, with the Spanish prodigy set to lose points if he fails to defend his title.

In the women's game, British No. 1 Katie Boulter will be determined to build on her recent form following her first ever ATP 500 title win in the San Diego Open at the weekend.

World No. 1 Iga Świątek and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will be determined to make gains on the West Coast.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Indian Wells Masters 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Indian Wells Masters 2024?

The tournament begins on Wednesday 6th March 2024 and runs until the men's final on Sunday 17th March 2024.

Play begins from around 7pm UK time each night.

How to watch and live stream Indian Wells Masters 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Indian Wells Masters 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Where is the Indian Wells Masters 2024 held?

The Indian Wells Masters is held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, USA.

Its show court can hold up to 16,100 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

