Great Britain face Serbia in a potential blockbuster quarter-final clash on Thursday, with Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper set to tackle Djokovic's team, also featuring Laslo Djere and Dušan Lajovic.

Fans across the world will be keen to tune in all tournament to see how the nations fare, with more big collisions throughout the week as teams progress.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Davis Cup Finals 2023 order of play for today.

Davis Cup Finals order of play and schedule

All UK time. Times approximate, subject to change. All matches on Tennis Channel, Great Britain matches live on BBC iPlayer/the BBC Sport website.

Tuesday 21st November

From 4pm

Quarter-final 1: Canada v Finland

Wednesday 22nd November

From 4pm

Quarter-final 2: Czech Republic v Australia

Thursday 23rd November

From 10am

Quarter-final 3: Italy v Netherlands

From 4pm

Quarter-final 4: Serbia v Great Britain

Friday 24th November

From 4pm

Semi-final 1: TBC v TBC

Saturday 25th November

From 12pm

Semi-final 2: TBC v TBC

Sunday 26th November

From 4pm

Final: TBC v TBC

