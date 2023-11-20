Davis Cup Finals 2023 order of play: Schedule today and matches this week
We've rounded up the full Davis Cup Finals 2023 schedule and order of play for today's matches.
The Davis Cup Finals draw to a close this week following a dramatic couple of months leading to Málaga.
The group stages saw Spain, who were without Carlos Alcaraz, eliminated by Novak Djokovic's Serbia, while Canada, Great Britain and Czech Republic cruised through undefeated in three outings apiece.
Great Britain face Serbia in a potential blockbuster quarter-final clash on Thursday, with Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper set to tackle Djokovic's team, also featuring Laslo Djere and Dušan Lajovic.
Fans across the world will be keen to tune in all tournament to see how the nations fare, with more big collisions throughout the week as teams progress.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Davis Cup Finals 2023 order of play for today.
Davis Cup Finals order of play and schedule
All UK time. Times approximate, subject to change. All matches on Tennis Channel, Great Britain matches live on BBC iPlayer/the BBC Sport website.
Tuesday 21st November
From 4pm
Quarter-final 1: Canada v Finland
Wednesday 22nd November
From 4pm
Quarter-final 2: Czech Republic v Australia
Thursday 23rd November
From 10am
Quarter-final 3: Italy v Netherlands
From 4pm
Quarter-final 4: Serbia v Great Britain
Friday 24th November
From 4pm
Semi-final 1: TBC v TBC
Saturday 25th November
From 12pm
Semi-final 2: TBC v TBC
Sunday 26th November
From 4pm
Final: TBC v TBC
