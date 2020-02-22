Wales demolished Italy but were humbled by Ireland in Dublin last time out and they know a home defeat to France would effectively end hopes of retaining their title.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v France Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is Wales v France?

Wales v France will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

What channel is Wales v France?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:00pm. It will also be shown on Welsh-language channel S4C.

How to live stream Wales v France

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Wales v France on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 4:30pm.

Six Nations this weekend – Round 3

Saturday 22nd February

Preview: Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV

Preview: Wales v France (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 23rd February

Preview: England v Ireland (3:00pm) ITV