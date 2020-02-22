Wales v France: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream
France will hope to record a crucial victory against Wales in their push for the Six Nations title
France could launch themselves into a terrific position with a victory over Wales in the Six Nations this weekend.
Les Bleus have started the tournament well having beaten England and dispatched Italy in their opening matches.
Wales demolished Italy but were humbled by Ireland in Dublin last time out and they know a home defeat to France would effectively end hopes of retaining their title.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v France Six Nations game live on TV and online.
What time is Wales v France?
Wales v France will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday 22nd February 2020.
What channel is Wales v France?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:00pm. It will also be shown on Welsh-language channel S4C.
How to live stream Wales v France
You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Listen to Wales v France on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 4:30pm.
Six Nations this weekend – Round 3
Saturday 22nd February
Preview: Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV
Preview: Wales v France (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C
Sunday 23rd February
Preview: England v Ireland (3:00pm) ITV