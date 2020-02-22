Italy v Scotland: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream
Scotland will hope for a resounding victory over Italy in a bid to salvage their Six Nations tournament
Scotland are engaged in a bottom of the pile Six Nations scrap with Italy in Rome this weekend.
Gregor Townsend's side put up a stern fight against England under stormy conditions at Murrayfield, but ultimately failed to come away with maximum points.
Scotland have picked up a bonus point in each of their games so far but will desperately hope for a comfortable victory over the only team below them in the table.
Italy were thrashed 42-0 by Wales during their opener before losing 35-22 to France in the second round of matches.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Italy v Scotland Six Nations game live on TV and online.
More like this
What time is Italy v Scotland?
Italy v Scotland will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 22nd February 2020.
What channel is Italy v Scotland?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 1:25pm.
How to live stream Italy v Scotland
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Listen to Italy v Scotland on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 2:00pm.
Six Nations this weekend – Round 3
Saturday 22nd February
Preview: Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV
Preview: Wales v France (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C
Sunday 23rd February
Preview: England v Ireland (3:00pm) ITV