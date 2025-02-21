What channel is Italy v France Six Nations 2025 match on? Kick-off time, TV details and live stream
Check out how to watch Italy v France in a Six Nations 2025 match, including TV details and more.
France will aim to pick themselves up from a Six Nations defeat to England when they face a buoyant Italy in Rome this weekend.
Les Bleus were toppled 26-25 by a last-ditch try from Elliot Daly during an error-strewn encounter at Twickenham.
Antoine Dupont, who quite literally dropped the ball on the night, will be determined to lead his men back into form as the tournament approaches the halfway stage with main rivals Ireland left to play.
Italy enter this encounter with little pressure on their shoulders after toppling their own key rivals Wales in a likely de facto wooden spoon decider last time out.
Coach Gonzalo Quesada has worked his magic in the early rounds of the competition, with two competitive performances against Scotland and Wales, defeating the latter to gain an advantage in the battle to avoid last place.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v France on TV and online.
When is Italy v France?
Italy v France will take place on Sunday 23rd February 2025.
The game takes place at Stadio Olympico in Rome, Italy.
What time is Italy v France kick-off?
Italy v France will kick off at 3pm.
What TV channel is Italy v France on?
Italy v France will be shown live on ITV1 from 2:15pm.
Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.
Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.
How to live stream Italy v France online
Italy v France will be live streamed on ITVX for free.
Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.
Italy v France odds
bet365 odds: Italy (8/1) v France (1/14)*
