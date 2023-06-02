The Vegas Golden Knights won the Pacific Division with 51 victories of 82 regular season matches – the joint-highest record in the Western Conference.

The Stanley Cup Finals is the traditional season-ending, king-crowning pinnacle of NHL action with two teams taking wildly different routes to the showpiece game.

They have waltzed their way through the play-off rounds as top seeds from the Pacific Division with victories over Winnipeg, Edmonton and Dallas to reach the finals.

On the other hand, wild card entries don't really get any more wild than the Florida Panthers, who made the play-offs despite finishing fourth in the Atlantic Division with 92 points, the lowest regular season score of all play-off contenders.

The Panthers stunned the world of ice hockey by defeating the Atlantic No.1 seeds Boston Bruins in the play-offs. The Bruins had racked up the most wins in an NHL regular season campaign of all time with 65 – the next-highest team in the entire NHL 2022/23 season recorded 52.

From there, the Panthers toppled Atlantic No.2 seeds Toronto 4-1 and swept Metropolitan No.1 seeds Carolina 4-0 to reach the final.

All bets are off and all eyes are on Las Vegas and Sunrise, Florida, for an inevitably explosive ride in the Stanley Cup Finals.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Stanley Cup Finals in the UK, including full TV schedule and coverage details.

When is the Stanley Cup Finals 2023?

The Stanley Cup Finals begins in the early hours of Sunday 4th June 2023 for British fans, or the evening of Saturday 3rd June in the US.

Matches in the Stanley Cup Finals start from approximately 1am UK time, though times may vary.

Check out the full schedule and coverage details below for exact times.

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals on TV and live stream

The Stanley Cup Finals will be shown live on Viaplay Sports.

The streaming service is available from £11.99 per month or £59 for a full year as part of a limited-time offer that ends on 20th June.

Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

Fans can live stream the Stanley Cup Finals through the Viaplay app on a variety of devices.

Viaplay Sports can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and games consoles.

Stanley Cup Finals TV schedule

All UK time/dates.

Game 1

Sunday 4th June

Florida Panthers v Vegas Golden Knights (1am) Viaplay Sports 1

Game 2

Tuesday 6th June

Florida Panthers v Vegas Golden Knights (1am) Viaplay Sports 1

Game 3

Friday 9th June

Vegas Golden Knights v Florida Panthers (1am) Viaplay Sports 1

Game 4

Sunday 11th June

Vegas Golden Knights v Florida Panthers (1am) Viaplay Sports 1

More games will be confirmed in due course if neither team wins the series 4-0 from the opening matches.

