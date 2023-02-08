Unlike many sports around the world with various cup competitions running alongside main leagues and multiple tournaments every year, the NFL boasts one truly meaningful marker of success: the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is the ultimate title in US sport, the moment the nation stops in its tracks to savour the finest NFL players of the day.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have already tasted glory in recent years, but they are thirsty for more after reaching the big game in Arizona.

Tom Brady is the unmatched king of the NFL with seven Super Bowl titles to his name, more than any other player and any other team in history.

But who are the top teams in Super Bowl history? Check out the full list of winners and how many championships have been won by each franchise.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on Super Bowl winners throughout history.

Most Super Bowl wins by NFL team

Brackets denote number of Super Bowl appearances in history.

Six wins

Patriots (11)

Steelers (8)

Five wins

Cowboys (8)

49ers (7)

Four wins

Green Bay Packers (5)

Giants (5)

Three wins

Broncos (8)

Redskins/Football Team/Commanders (5)

Raiders (5)

Two wins

Rams (5)

Dolphins (5)

Colts (4)

Chiefs (4)

Ravens (2)

Buccaneers (2)

One win

Seahawks (3)

Eagles (3)

Bears (2)

Jets (1)

Saints (1)

Vikings (4)

No wins

Bills (4)

Bengals (3)

Panthers (2)

Falcons (2)

Chargers (1)

Oilers/Titans (1)

Cardinals (1)

