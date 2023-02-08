The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will hope to start the game well rather than rely on a big comeback to materialise.

The Super Bowl is the ultimate drama-fest. Every twist, every turn, simply means immeasurably more than in any other game across the sport.

The Chiefs went into the halftime break at Super Bowl LV in 2021 with a 15-point deficit to overturn.

They failed to strike back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but had they been successful, they would have recorded the second-biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Remarkably few teams have came back from sizeable margins in the past, with only one team clawing back from more than 10 points in Super Bowl history.

That team? They struck back from a stunning 25 points. And they were led by, well... You can pretty much guess who led the charge without knowing the team or even the year...

RadioTimes.com rounds up the stories of the biggest Super Bowl comebacks in history.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Biggest Super Bowl comeback in history

Super Bowl LI (2017) was the scene of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The Atlanta Falcons were up 28-3 against Tom Brady's New England Patriots by the halftime show. They were handed a 99.5 per cent chance of victory by several stats sites.

What happened next will live in infamy, and will take a truly staggering effort to top.

Brady added a touchdown to the tally to make it 28-9 going into the final quarter – the Falcons were still firm favourites.

That's when Brady proved his GOAT credentials with four scoring drives in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 28-28.

The game went to overtime, the Patriots got the ball, the Patriots scored a touchdown and the rest is history.

Brady flipped a 28-3 deficit to win 34-28 after OT. Stunning.

Beyond LI, the largest comebacks have been relatively tame affairs.

Super Bowl LIV in 2019 saw the Chiefs come back from 10 points down to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

In Super Bowl XLIX, the New England Patriots came back from 10 points against the Seattle Seahawks.

New Orleans Saints came back from 10 points down to defeat the Indianapolis Colts.

The fifth and final double-digit comeback came as the Washington Redskins struck back from a 10-0 first-quarter deficit against Denver Broncos.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.