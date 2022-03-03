The Radio Times logo
MotoGP calendar 2022 | Race schedule, results and times

The full MotoGP calendar for 2022 including a schedule of races coming up, plus results throughout the season

MotoGP calendar 2022
Published: Thursday, 3rd March 2022 at 12:39 pm

The MotoGP calendar looks stacked in 2022 with a huge 21-race schedule primed to delight fans across the world.

The action commences in Qatar and rounds off in Valencia, with all manner of cities and circuits for riders to navigate in between.

MotoGP action returns to Finland for the first time since 1982, while Indonesia is on the calendar for the first time in 24 years. The Brazilian Grand Prix has not been included in the calendar despite an agreement for racing to return to the country this year.

A host of locations that were forced to cancel their events over the COVID period in 2021 will return to the slate, including the Australian and Japanese races further afield.

Fans around the world will be desperate for a glimpse of their heroes back in action as Fabio Quartararo aims to defend his title in 2022.

RadioTimes.com rounds up the full MotoGP calendar for 2022 including a schedule of all races, dates and times.

MotoGP calendar 2022

UK time.

6th March – Qatar Grand Prix (Losail International Circuit)

Time: 3pm

20th March – Indonesia Grand Prix (Mandalika International Street Circuit)

Time: 7am

3rd April – Argentine Grand Prix (Termas de Rio Hondo)

Time: 7pm

10th April – Americas Grand Prix (Circuit of the Americas)

Time: 8pm

24th April – Portuguese Grand Prix (Algarve International Circuit)

Time: 2pm

1st May – Spanish Grand Prix (Circuit)o de Jerez Angel Nieto)

Time: 1pm

15th May – French Grand Prix (Le Mans)

Time: 1pm

29th May – Italian Grand Prix (Autodromo del Mugello)

Time: 1pm

5th June – Catalunya Grand Prix (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya)

Time: 1pm

19th June – German Grand Prix (Sachsenring)

Time: 1pm

26th June – Netherlands Grand Prix (Assen)

Time: 1pm

10th July – Finnish Grand Prix (Kymiring)

Time: 1pm

7th August – British Grand Prix (Silverstone Circuit)

Time: 2pm

21st August – Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring)

Time: 1pm

4th September – San Marino Grand Prix (Misano World Circuit)

Time: 1pm

18th September – Aragon Grand Prix (Motorland Aragon)

Time: 1pm

25th September – Japan Grand Prix (Twin Ring Motegi)

Time: 7am

2nd October – Thailand Grand Prix (Chang International Circuit)

Time: 9am

16th October – Australia Grand Prix (Philip Island)

Time: 4am

23rd October – Malaysia Grand Prix (Sepang International Circuit)

Time: 8am

6th November – Valencia Grand Prix (Circuito Ricardo Tormo)

Time: 1pm

