The Frenchman racked up five victories in 18 race weekends across the course of last season, now he must contend with three additional races on a jam-packed MotoGP calendar 2022 .

The fresh MotoGP season is upon us in 2022 and there's plenty of TV coverage to come across the year as Fabio Quartararo aiming to defend his title.

Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia finished 2021 with a flourish as he secured back-to-back wins to secure the runner-up spot. He will hope to press harder throughout the season.

Marc Marquez missed the opening two races of last season due to a broken arm and sat out the last two races after being officially eliminated from the championship battle to focus on a 100 per cent rehabilitation.

The four-time world champion will be gunning for glory once again but faces stiff competition from the names above, plus the likes of Joan Mir and Jack Miller.

This will be the first MotoGP season since 2001 without the legendary Valentino Rossi onboard following his retirement, but you can guarantee another explosive year of action on the global tour.

RadioTimes.com brings you all of the latest TV coverage details for MotoGP 2022 including how to watch highlights this season.

How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream

Every MotoGP session – from practice to qualifying to races – will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

You can also pick up a non-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 per month, giving you a month's worth of live streamed sport content without signing up to a lengthy contract.

How to watch MotoGP highlights

ITV4 will air highlights of every race until 2024, so there's plenty more drama to come on free-to-air TV.

The highlights show will air every Monday night after a race weekend and including coverage of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, bringing fans closer to the action on free-to-air TV.

Check out the link to our TV guide listings below for exact timings.

