The PGA Tour versus LIV Golf war has seemingly been won, with the upstart entity owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, PIF, set to merge with its historic rival and place its own chief on the throne.

The US Open is shaping up to be the most intriguing, fascinating and explosive golf tournament in modern times – and not because of the actual competition itself.

The seismic shift has prompted nothing short of chaos with the golf world transfixed by the boardroom politics and games being played, but players must now block out the noise and compete at the highest level.

Usual suspects Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm continue to head into majors as favourites to claim the crown. Scheffler is arguably the hottest contender with four top 10 finishes in his last four outings, though LIV star Brooks Koepka will feel confident less than a month after claiming the PGA Championship crown.

Fans around the world will be glued to their screens to soak up all the drama, on and off the course, this week and there are plenty of options for fans in the UK to enjoy it all.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the US Open, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

When is the US Open?

The US Open 2023 begins on Thursday 15th June 2023 and runs until Sunday 18th June 2023.

US Open tee times 2023

Play begins from around 2pm UK time on the opening two days of the competition.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.

For the full list of updated tee times, check out the US Open official website.

How to watch US Open golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

US Open schedule 2023

All UK time.

Thursday 15th June

From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Thursday 16th June

From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf / 11pm on Main Event

Saturday 17th June

From 6pm on Sky Sports Golf / 10pm on Main Event

Sunday 18th June

From 5:30pm on Sky Sports Golf / 10pm on Main Event

