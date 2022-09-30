Max Verstappen has been in peerless form throughout the campaign and will be determined to seal his second world title as quickly as possible.

The Formula 1 driver championship could be all wrapped up and delivered to the flying Dutchman this weekend following the Singapore Grand Prix.

The F1 calendar enters the final exotic straight from this weekend onwards with Singapore, Japan, Mexico, the US and Brazil among the remaining races.

Fans will be desperate for the season drama to continue long after Verstappen is crowned kind – what can they expect here?

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Singapore Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Singapore Grand Prix date

The Singapore Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 2nd October 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

Singapore Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 1pm UK time on Sunday 2nd October 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below. All UK time.

Singapore Grand Prix practice time

Friday 30th September

From 10:30am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 11am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 1st October

From 10:45am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11am

Singapore Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 1st October

From 1pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 2pm

Singapore Grand Prix race time

Sunday 2nd October

From 11:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 1pm

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on TV

The Singapore Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am on Sunday 2nd October.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday evening.

Live stream Singapore Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Singapore Grand Prix preview

1. Verstappen's victory lap?

Are you ready for some permutations? Let's operate on the basis that Max Verstappen wins the Singapore Grand Prix with the fastest lap.

If he does so, Charles Leclerc must finish seventh or above to stop him. Or Sergio Perez must finish on the podium.

2. A tricky track to navigate

Singapore is notoriously difficult to get around and it's an energy-sapping slog that will demand each driver demonstrates their superhuman physicality that often goes under-appreciated.

3. Who drives for Williams?

Alex Albon suffered respiratory failure during surgery in Italy meaning Nyck De Vries was called up to replace him.

He seized his opportunity and secured a stunning ninth-place finish, a humiliating result for teammate Nicholas Latifi, who remains without a point. De Vries will be ready to step in should Albon fail to make an appropriate recovery in time.

Singapore Grand Prix prediction

