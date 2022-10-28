The Red Bull star has proven to be an excellent foil for world champion Max Verstappen as the team have dominated the majority of this season.

The Mexico City Grand Prix has arrived and the home fans are set to turn up in numbers for one man: Sergio Perez.

Christian Horner has acted clinically in the past with the support driver slot alongside Verstappen, with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon both cut, but Perez has settled wonderfully into the role.

The Mexican ace has been consistent all year long with a steady trickle of podium finishes and even victories heading his way.

Fans will be keen to see how his battle with Charles Leclerc unfolds as they duel for second place in the driver standings.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Mexico City Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

The Mexico City Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 30th October 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

Mexico City Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 8pm UK time on Sunday 30th October 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below. All UK time.

Shop F1 2022 merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 8 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Mexico City Grand Prix practice time

Friday 28th October

From 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 7pm

Practice 2 – 10pm

Saturday 29th October

From 5:45pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 6pm

Mexico City Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 29th October

From 8pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 9pm

Mexico City Grand Prix race time

Sunday 30th October

From 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 8pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix on TV

The Mexico City Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30pm on Sunday 30th October.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 in the early hours of Monday morning.

Live stream Mexico City Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Mexico City Grand Prix preview

1. Perez returns

The homecoming hero will be given a raucous welcome back to Mexican soil and he will be determined to deliver a big performance. He enjoyed four top-10 finishes in five Mexican Grands Prix with Force India, before finishing third in the Mexico City Grand Prix last year.

2. Scrap for second

Perez will not only be centre of attention due to this being his home race; he will also be centre of attention due to the battle enveloping him and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for second. The pair have flipped back and forth in recent weeks, providing us with real drama at the front of the grid, despite the title already being wrapped up.

3. McLaren vs Alpine

Nobody wants fourth, when McLaren and Alpine absolutely should want to finish there. Both have fallen short of challenging the elite pack and let Ferrari nip ahead to form a top three. Three retirements for Alpine in Italy and Singapore were damaging for them, while it's not harsh to say Daniel Ricciardo's form in 2022 has weighed McLaren down. Who will claim fourth in the weeks to come?

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.