Ferrari is the favourite going into its homeland race. Grandstands will be lined with Tifosi once again and while the only guarantee this weekend is an ocean of colour – mainly red – the Prancing Horse looks well-placed to challenge for a 1-2 on home soil.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix marks the start of the European sector of the Formula 1 season and Italy is expectant.

Charles Leclerc has stormed into an early championship lead with 71 points to his name after three races. He looks the most composed, smooth driver-car combo ahead of the fourth race of the season.

Teammate Carlos Sainz will hope to strike back following a nightmare early crash in Melbourne to rule him out of contention Down Under.

Red Bull and Mercedes have catching up to do with 'reliability' and 'porpoising' the two key buzzwords floating around respectively.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in 2022.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix predictions

1. A first-lap sprint race crash

OK, you're going to have to follow us on a journey here. A rainy forecast predicting doom in the first practice session could see drivers head into qualifying with very few relevant miles in the tank.

If this is the case, expect a few rogue placings in qualifying for the sprint race. Qualifying has already provided a mixed bag in 2022 so far, so expect the added element of rain to inject more variables into the equation.

If the sprint race does indeed go ahead on a dry track with an unusual order, expect any top contenders lower down the order to press hard in the first long straight (which is actually a curve) at Imola before bunching up at the chicane. Throw dampness into the mix and anyone's weekend could take a severe downturn at this moment.

2. Resurgent Sainz

This is not just the Charles Leclerc show, a point that Carlos Sainz will be determined to hammer home emphatically this weekend.

Doubters of Sainz must remember this is his first time in a fast Ferrari and the first time in a car capable of winning a championship. This is a new situation for him and two podium finishes in the opening two races prove his potential.

A pick 'n' mix of disasters infected his Australian Grand Prix weekend but every driver has a terrible day – or several days – at the office throughout the course of a season. Sainz will strike back and challenge for a podium finish at Imola, the perfect place to remind fans around the world that he isn't here to make up the numbers.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Wildcard Lando

Maybe we're over-egging just how influential the rain will be this weekend, but should the heavens open and sporadically bathe Imola throughout the weekend, we can expect unpredictable results.

We can't see all of the Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes cars lasting a chaotic weekend if the mounting variables – including the weather and sprint race – spin off in all directions.

In that instance, we're tipping Lando Norris to continue building up from a poor start of the season to scoop up a podium finish. It's a familiar tale as the McLaren star did exactly that last year at a damp Imola.

Who will win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

It's just so difficult to see anything other than Leclerc on top of the podium this weekend.

Leclerc was silky smooth in Australia. Yes, his car was simply the fastest on the grid but his drive oozed confidence and champion-grade maturity to wrestle flickers of flamboyance under control.

Consistency will be crucial in a season where six drivers could all feasibly fancy their chances at the title and Leclerc has shown calmness in abundance so far.

Red Bull has the edge in terms of straight-line speed and should perform well here, but Ferrari boasts drastic pace coming out of medium/slow corners and should be able to make impressive gains in those parts of the circuit at Imola.

Winner: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

How to watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on TV

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm.

Live stream Emilia Romagna Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.