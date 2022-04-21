It's fair to say the new technical regulations for 2022 have shaken up the pack. Who could have predicted Charles Leclerc would lead the driver standings by 34 points after just three races?

Formula 1 returns this weekend with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the first European-based race of the season.

And who would have guessed George Russell would occupy second, Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton would be out of the top three and reigning champion Max Verstappen would suffer two DNFs in three outings?

The current reality for F1 is an unpredictable one, but it all sets up a fascinating onward journey through Europe in the spring and summer months.

Red Bull will be determined to push their man back to the front of the pack as soon as possible, while Ferrari will be desperate to keep developing their car ahead of the pack.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix looks set to be another fascinating outing with rain forecast and a sprint race to look forward to on Saturday to determine grid positions.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix date

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24th April.

Check out our full F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 2pm UK time on Sunday 24th April 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice and qualifying time

Friday 22nd April

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Qualifying – 4pm

Saturday 23rd April

From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 2 – 11:30am

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint time

Saturday 23rd April

From 2:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Sprint – 3:30pm

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race time

Sunday 24th April

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

How to watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on TV

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm.

Live stream Emilia Romagna Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview

1. How will cars handle the rain?

It's another first for these cars, these new regulations, these monster-size tyres. Rain.

Famously, the great leveller, rain is the chief architect of chaos and wild results in Formula 1 and these cars are yet to face a deluge.

Even the presence of rain itself is unpredictable. Friday's practice could be a washout affair, leaving drivers with very little time in the car prior to qualifying, also on Friday. Saturday will dry up in time for second practice and the sprint, but the Grand Prix itself currently has a 25 per cent chance of rain.

2. Will anybody take a shot in the sprint race?

The answer to this question is firmly dependant on the answer to the first question. As mentioned, drivers must turn up and hit the ground running as they could be forced into qualifying with very little time around this circuit at Imola.

Saturday's weather looks clear for the sprint. Any top contenders who fail to light up qualifying could be forced to take a deep breath and put their foot to the floor in the sprint to claim back a few grid places.

Alternatively, if the forecast shifts and the sprint suddenly becomes a wet affair, hopes of anything but a procession will be washed away. No drivers will dare to risk a crash for the sake of a place or two.

3. Can Ferrari extend their dominance?

Away from the rain and format and onto the actual runners and riders involved. Ferrari are clearly the team to beat having negotiated three tracks with very different characteristics and coming out on top – or close to it – on each occasion.

Most impressively, Ferrari have been consistent. Their car looks graceful and reliable, something that can't be said for any other team on the grid right now. Leclerc was untouchable in Melbourne as he snaked through Albert Park with buttery smoothness.

Red Bull look fast but, to put it bluntly, they must field a car that can make it to the finish line without leaking. Mercedes are increasingly competitive but they still look awkward as they patch up porpoising problems.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix prediction

