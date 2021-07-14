What time is the British Grand Prix 2021? How to watch on TV – practice, sprint qualifying, race schedule

Sun, a sea of fans, sprint qualifying and Silverstone – the British Grand Prix has arrived with a tantalising offering this weekend and three homegrown heroes aiming to impress.

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and George Russell will fly the flag for Mercedes, McLaren and Williams respectively, though they each represent the best of British racing and can expect rapturous praise from the full capacity crowd at Silverstone across race weekend.

This is no ordinary race weekend, however. F1 sprint qualifying will be trialled at Silverstone, meaning a fresh schedule of times and dates for practice sessions, qualifying, the sprint race and the Grand Prix itself.

Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen will hope to navigate the changing variables in style on British soil as he aims to maintain his bid for the world title.

The Dutch ace has opened up an advantage over Hamilton going into the latter’s home race and will hope to pile more pressure on Mercedes’ shoulders following the race to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the British Grand Prix 2021 including dates, times and TV details, as well as exclusive analysis from Sky Sports F1 commentator Crofty ahead of every race.

When is the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 18th July 2021.

Check out our full F1 2021 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does the British Grand Prix start in the UK?

The race begins at 3pm on Sunday 18th July 2021.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

British Grand Prix schedule

Friday 16th July

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1 / 2:10pm on Channel 4

Practice 1 – 2:30pm

Qualifying – 6pm

Saturday 17th July

From 11:45am on Sky Sports F1 / Channel 4

Practice 2 – 12pm

Sprint qualifying – 4:30pm

Sunday 18th July

From 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1 / Channel 4

Race – 3pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch British Grand Prix on TV

The British Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 and on free-to-air TV for once race only live on Channel 4.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

How to live stream the British Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, while non-customers can go to Channel 4’s All 4 service online.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

British Grand Prix preview

With Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft

How will sprint qualifying affect the British Grand Prix?

DC: I’m really looking forward to seeing what we deliver and what comes off. It could easily be Max Verstappen blasting off into the distance. Or he might make a mistake if he’s starting at the front in the sprint qualifying race and Lewis Hamilton might take it. Anything can happen.

I’m very much keeping an open mind but I’d like to see a sprint championship in the future to run alongside the Formula 1 World Championship. That, to me, would give the fans something a lot more palatable to get their teeth into.

I don’t think it’s going to completely shake up the order unless people have crashes and people have technical problems, which can happen. Invariably, over a sprint distance, the fastest car will win qualifying on the Friday, will start at the front on Saturday and there’s only 17 laps for the others to get faster.

I don’t see it drastically shaking up the order but it could prove to give us some very close racing, especially in the midfield – that’s where I think the main battle is going to be in this.

How impressed are you with the rising British drivers in 2021?

DC: The future is very bright for British Formula 1 drivers. Lando Norris is just acing it at the moment and getting the most out of his machine. Wouldn’t it be great to see Lando on the podium? Although I’m not sure we’re going to get that, but McLaren won’t be sluggish either.

As for George [Russell], I can see him starting in a very, very decent position come the actual race. I hope we can hang on to his position during the sprint race. The Williams has been better on a Saturday than a Sunday but he could find himself a little lower down come the start of the actual Grand Prix.

There was lots of speculation that Russell was going to sign a new contract to drive for Mercedes next year at Silverstone but that’s being played down by George himself and by the Mercedes team. But I think the British fans will make their position very clear on George Russell – that they want to see him driving for Mercedes in the future. He deserves to because I think he’s doing a very fine job in that Williams this season, especially when it comes to qualifying.

Who does the Silverstone track favour?

DC: It has favoured Lewis Hamilton in the past. Nobody has won at Silverstone more times than that man. He drives the track superbly well. He loves being there. He loves the admiration of the British fans.

Then again, Max Verstappen won the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, which is the last time we went to Silverstone, and I think Red Bull could do it again this weekend. They have the best car at the moment, they have the advantage over Mercedes with that, and a man bang in form for Red Bull. I think it will suit Max and I think that the championship leader will be a very happy man – barring some sort of misfortune – coming away from Silverstone on Sunday night.

I love going to Silverstone, not just for the track itself, not just for the racing but for the atmosphere. It is like no other event during the course of the Formula 1 season. The British fans are the best fans in the world when it comes to their motor racing because they give every driver proper respect, even though they all have their favourites and they cheer them loudly.

I can’t wait, I cannot wait to see what the weekend brings. It is a step into the unknown and something a little bit different this weekend. Just bring it on.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.