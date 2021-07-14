What is sprint qualifying in Formula 1? How it works and new sprint race rules explained

Formula 1 is set for a shake-up as sprint qualifying will be trialled in front of a bumper crowd at Silverstone this weekend.

The standard race weekend format normally sees two practice sessions on Friday, one on Saturday before qualifying hot laps, then Sunday boasts the British Grand Prix itself.

However, this weekend, the order has been given a makeover. Friday will involve a lone practice session followed by qualifying hot laps to determine the grid for sprint qualifying that will take place on Saturday after a second practice session.

And it will be this sprint qualifying format that will eventually determine the grid line-up for the 2021 British Grand Prix – but what does it entail?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full explanation behind Formula 1’s new sprint qualifying format and how it will all work at the British Grand Prix.

We also caught up with Sky F1 commentator to discuss who sprint qualifying may favour as the action intensifies.

How does sprint qualifying work in F1?

Sprint qualifying will be a race across 100km – the equivalent of 17 laps around the circuit at Silverstone.

It should last up to half an hour, meaning there won’t be any time for drivers to make pit-stops, and will be a flat-out, all-action race between the 20 drivers who will start in the order in which they qualify on Friday using the traditional hot laps method.

The position of the drivers who finish the sprint race will determine the grid order for the British Grand Prix on Sunday, which remains unchanged in terms of format for the actual race.

The winner of sprint qualifying will also receive three world driver championship points, second place will receive two points, third place will receive one point.

Who will sprint qualifying favour?

Sky F1 commentator David Croft tells RadioTimes.com: “One thing I do know is that when you allow the best drivers in the world to go and race each other, they try and give you the best race possible. This is not about strategy, it’s not about tyre management, this is about a sprint race around Silverstone in 17 laps.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what we deliver and what comes off. It could easily be Max Verstappen blasting off into the distance. Or he might make a mistake if he’s starting at the front in the sprint qualifying race and Lewis Hamilton might take it. Anything can happen.

“I don’t think we’re going to get the full benefits from it right now, maybe next year when cars are being redesigned and the regulations change to allow cars to run more closely behind another, we’ll see the full effects of a spring qualifying.”

Why is sprint qualifying being introduced to F1?

“They’re looking to try out something new to see if it works for the future, to see what sort of a difference it might make to the racing, to see how much it might spice things up,” Croft says. “Qualifying has changed throughout the years in Formula 1.

“It’s not the first time we’ve tried something new in qualifying. Bernie Ecclestone once wanted to do qualifying by lottery. This is not quite a lottery unless it rains on Saturday afternoon, which the forecast is not suggesting.

“I’m in two minds about it. I don’t see any problem whatsoever with trying something new. I don’t see it being being a bad thing for Formula 1 but I would quite like to see qualifying stay the same though, and if you’re going to introduce sprint racing, have a sprint championship, you know, have something a little bit different.

“You could argue that cricket has benefitted from the introduction of T20 which proved massively popular. Why couldn’t sprint F1 racing prove just as popular?”

