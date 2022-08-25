Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he will leave McLaren at the end of 2022 with Oscar Piastri reportedly set to take his seat. This bookends a summer break that began with Sebastian Vettel announcing his imminent retirement and Fernando Alonso being declared as his replacement.

Cars are yet to even set their tyres on track but Formula 1 drama is in full flow ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix .

Back on track, Max Verstappen will be determined to tighten his steely grip on the driver standings from the word go.

The Red Bull superstar boasts an 80-point lead and will be determined to tick that over to triple digits in the coming weeks to further cement his place at the top.

Ferrari are in disarray as they continue to self-sabotage their season with puzzling team strategy calls and driver errors.

Mercedes are heading in the opposite direction as they continue to improve throughout the season.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in 2022.

Shop Formula 1 2022 merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 8 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Belgian Grand Prix predictions

1. Mercedes will be much, much closer to the front

Mercedes have not enjoyed the season they'd hoped for, but a new technical directive centred around floors could hinder Red Bull and Ferrari, reeling Toto Wolff's men into play.

Hamilton has already drastically improved in recent weeks with five consecutive podiums to his name. He will be determined to fire a signal of intent in his first race back.

2. Contact between McLaren-Alpine

...which would be a first (AMIRIGHT?) Both teams are scrapping for P4 in the team standings and bad blood is boiling between them given the handling of the Oscar Piastri saga.

Alpine – who were already reeling from Fernando Alonso's departure announcement – will feel like they're up against the world at the moment. Sport has a funny way of producing the perfect moments to fit the narrative, so nobody should be surprised if a McLaren car and Alpine car make contact.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Two Haas' in the top 10

Haas love a high-speed corner so Belgium should suit them well. They've upgraded their car further and can expect to enjoy a solid run here.

The added threat of rain could turn qualifying into a circus and that could also see Haas spring a surprise and capitalise on any major errors from those above them. Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen both have a big drive in them. If they keep their focus, they should go well here.

Who will win the Belgian Grand Prix?

Logic dictates that Max Verstappen will win every race for the remainder of the season, but Formula 1 is not always logical. This simply will not happen.

Verstappen is obviously the clear favourite for the title, but he can't afford any major crashes, spin-outs or DNFs. If the rain does pour this weekend, he will be reluctant to open the taps and give it everything. Hamilton, on the other hand, has little to lose and an improving car enveloping him.

Winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix on TV

The Belgian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 28th August 2022.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 11pm on Sunday.

Live stream Belgian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.