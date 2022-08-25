The Red Bull superstar boasts a terrific lead over the rest of the chasing pack and continues to look untouchable following victories in France and Hungary prior to the break.

Formula 1 returns from its summer holiday with Max Verstappen in a commanding position ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Ferrari are loaded with frustrations right now as they slide off the boil thanks to a slew of team strategy errors and moments of naivety from Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes are bubbling back into form though, and Lewis Hamilton will be feeling far more optimistic about his chances in the weeks to come.

Drivers return back from the break with a trip to Spa for the Belgian Grand Prix with plenty of excitement over how the next-gen cars tackle the mighty bend of Eau Rouge.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Belgian Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Shop F1 2022 merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 8 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Belgian Grand Prix date

The Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 28th August 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

Belgian Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 2pm UK time on Sunday 28th August 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below. All UK time.

Belgian Grand Prix schedule – practice time

Friday 26th August

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 1pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 27th August

From 11:45am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 12pm

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 27th August

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

Belgian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 28th August

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TV

The Belgian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 28th August.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday evening.

Live stream Belgian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Belgian Grand Prix preview

1. Max Verstappen's big opportunity

Verstappen has a simple task ahead of him, with such a huge lead over the rest of the pack. Podium, podium, podium, repeat. Verstappen's 80-point lead is so extensive that he can afford to play the second half of the season in a safe manner.

Expect to see a mature Dutchman for the remainder of the campaign. He knows he will continue to win races, and in those where he finds himself second or third, he won't over-exert himself or his car to catch the leader. Consistent podium finishes, without any silly crashes, will see him home.

2. Lewis Hamilton on the rise

Hamilton has racked up five consecutive podium finishes. Three thirds, followed by two second-places. He will continue to gain ground on Charles Leclerc so long as Ferrari keep making strategy errors.

George Russell is also heating up. Every race he has completed, he has finished between third and fifth, with one DNF denting his beautifully consistent record. Mercedes are on the rise and Ferrari should be concerned.

3. Driver merry-go-round tensions

Of course, there's still plenty to play for across the grid in 2022, but attention is already beginning to drift ahead to 2023 following a string of driver moves and rumours.

Sebastian Vettel is set to retire, Fernando Alonso will take up his position at Aston Martin, Alpine announced F2 star Oscar Piastri as his replacement, Piastri refuted the claims in an astonishing social media post amid claims he was speaking to McLaren, that had ramifications for the future of Daniel Ricciardo, who has just confirmed he will leave McLaren at the end of the season... paving the way for Piastri. Drivers' minds are scattered right now, and they will need to regain their composure when the action resumes.

Belgian Grand Prix prediction

Check out our Belgian Grand Prix predictions guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.