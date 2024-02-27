Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 start time: F1 race, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
The Bahrain Grand Prix marks the start of the new Formula 1 season in 2024 with teams, drivers and fans eagerly awaiting the first lights out of the campaign.
Max Verstappen is the clear favourite to go the distance for a fourth successive season, though Bahrain offers a terrific chance for other teams to steal an early march over the dominant force in racing.
Ferrari showed brilliant pace in testing to suggest they could threaten Red Bull in the top order.
Charles Leclerc will be determined to produce a big season, while Carlos Sainz has an opportunity to place himself in the shop window ahead of his departure from the team for 2025.
Lewis Hamilton, who will replace Sainz at Ferrari, will be eager to continue punching in big displays for Mercedes, though teammate George Russell is likely to gain greater backing from the team as he prepares to assume the position of senior driver.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Bahrain Grand Prix date
The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Saturday 2nd March 2024 in UK time.
Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.
Bahrain Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 3pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Bahrain Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Thursday 29th February
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 11:30am
Practice 2 – 3pm
Friday 1st March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 12:30pm
Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying time
Friday 1st March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 4pm
Bahrain Grand Prix race time
Saturday 2nd March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 3pm
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV
The Bahrain Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.
Live stream Bahrain Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.