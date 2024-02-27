Ferrari showed brilliant pace in testing to suggest they could threaten Red Bull in the top order.

Charles Leclerc will be determined to produce a big season, while Carlos Sainz has an opportunity to place himself in the shop window ahead of his departure from the team for 2025.

Lewis Hamilton, who will replace Sainz at Ferrari, will be eager to continue punching in big displays for Mercedes, though teammate George Russell is likely to gain greater backing from the team as he prepares to assume the position of senior driver.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Saturday 2nd March 2024 in UK time.

Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.

Bahrain Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 3pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Bahrain Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Thursday 29th February

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Friday 1st March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 12:30pm

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying time

Friday 1st March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 4pm

Bahrain Grand Prix race time

Saturday 2nd March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 3pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV

The Bahrain Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.

Live stream Bahrain Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.