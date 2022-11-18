Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 start time: F1 practice, qualifying, race schedule on TV
Your complete guide to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 start time, plus full TV schedule for race weekend, including practice, qualifying and the GP itself.
The Formula 1 season draws to a close this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Of course, we may never witness scenes like the 2021 edition of the race again as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton duelled on equal points for the title.
That doesn't mean the 2022 race will be without incident. There's still a battle for second place in both championships to savour, while Red Bull tensions have skyrocketed out of the blue since Interlagos.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix date
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 20th November 2022.
Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time
The race begins at 1pm UK time on Sunday 20th November 2022.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below. All UK time.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice time
Friday 18th November
From 9:30am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 10am
Practice 2 – 1pm
Saturday 19th November
From 10:45am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 11am
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 19th November
From 1pm on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 2pm
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race time
Sunday 20th November
From 11:30am on Sky Sports F1
Race – 1pm
How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am on Sunday 20th November.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 on Sunday evening.
Live stream Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix preview
1. The battle for second
The drivers' championship is settled, the constructors' championship is settled, but second place in each remains up for grabs. It could be a terrible weekend for Ferrari.
Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez enter the final weekend locked on 290 points apiece – a micro-Hamilton v Verstappen 2021 situation. Winner takes... well... some.
In the constructors' championship, Mercedes sit just 19 points short of Ferrari, who seemed a dead-cert to finish the season as runners-up.
2. Red Bull tensions
The big story of the week is the completely unnecessary, apparent disintegration of the relationship between Max Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez. The former rejected team orders to allow the latter to pass in Brazil, with Verstappen's title wrapped up and Perez engaged in a battle for second.
All eyes will be honed on every interaction between Verstappen and Perez this weekend. Every word will be analysed, every move will be scrutinised.
3. Lewis Hamilton's last shot at a W
Lewis Hamilton arguably has more on the line than most drivers on the grid going into this weekend as he seeks to maintain a superb record.
He has won a race in each and every season of his 15-year career so far, except this one. Hamilton has one more chance to maintain the streak following three consecutive second-place finishes.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix prediction
Check out our Abu Dhabi Grand Prix predictions guide.
