Of course, we may never witness scenes like the 2021 edition of the race again as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton duelled on equal points for the title.

The Formula 1 season draws to a close this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

That doesn't mean the 2022 race will be without incident. There's still a battle for second place in both championships to savour, while Red Bull tensions have skyrocketed out of the blue since Interlagos.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Shop F1 2022 merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 8 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 20th November 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 1pm UK time on Sunday 20th November 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below. All UK time.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice time

Friday 18th November

From 9:30am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 10am

Practice 2 – 1pm

Saturday 19th November

From 10:45am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11am

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 19th November

From 1pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 2pm

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race time

Sunday 20th November

From 11:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 1pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am on Sunday 20th November.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 on Sunday evening.

Live stream Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix preview

1. The battle for second

The drivers' championship is settled, the constructors' championship is settled, but second place in each remains up for grabs. It could be a terrible weekend for Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez enter the final weekend locked on 290 points apiece – a micro-Hamilton v Verstappen 2021 situation. Winner takes... well... some.

In the constructors' championship, Mercedes sit just 19 points short of Ferrari, who seemed a dead-cert to finish the season as runners-up.

2. Red Bull tensions

The big story of the week is the completely unnecessary, apparent disintegration of the relationship between Max Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez. The former rejected team orders to allow the latter to pass in Brazil, with Verstappen's title wrapped up and Perez engaged in a battle for second.

All eyes will be honed on every interaction between Verstappen and Perez this weekend. Every word will be analysed, every move will be scrutinised.

3. Lewis Hamilton's last shot at a W

Lewis Hamilton arguably has more on the line than most drivers on the grid going into this weekend as he seeks to maintain a superb record.

He has won a race in each and every season of his 15-year career so far, except this one. Hamilton has one more chance to maintain the streak following three consecutive second-place finishes.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix prediction

Check out our Abu Dhabi Grand Prix predictions guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.