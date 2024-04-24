Wolves, who lost 2-0 against Arsenal on Saturday night, are winless in their last six in all competitions, and they have little to play for with five games remaining this season.

Bournemouth are in a similar position to Wolves, with the Cherries losing two of their last three to leave them in the bottom half.

Andoni Iraola's side lost 3-1 at Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon to leave them without a win in their last three outings.

More like this

However, a victory in the Midlands on Wednesday evening would send them into the top half of the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Bournemouth on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Wolves v Bournemouth?

Wolves v Bournemouth will take place on Wednesday 24th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Bournemouth kick-off time

Wolves v Bournemouth will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Wolves v Bournemouth available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

How to watch Wolves v Bournemouth in the USA

You can watch Wolves v Bournemouth live on Peacock at 2:45pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wolves v Bournemouth odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (13/8) Draw (13/5) Bournemouth (6/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.