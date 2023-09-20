Olympiakos and Freiburg are the other two teams bidding to reach the knockout stage and, with the group winners avoiding the play-off route, West Ham can ill afford to drop points on home soil.

An encouraging start to the Premier League campaign has encouraged fans that a positive year lies ahead, with the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez already proving shrewd replacements for Declan Rice.

Backa Topola have enjoyed a meteoric rise up the Serbian pyramid in recent years and last season's SuperLiga runners-up head to London in fine form after a 6-3 win against Zeleznicar Pancevo continued their unbeaten start to the domestic season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Backa Topola on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is West Ham v Backa Topola?

West Ham v Backa Topola will take place on Thursday 21st September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Backa Topola kick-off time

West Ham v Backa Topola will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Backa Topola on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Backa Topola online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to West Ham v Backa Topola on radio

Unfortunately, West Ham v Backa Topola has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West Ham v Backa Topola odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (1/9) Draw (17/2) Backa Topola (20/01)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.