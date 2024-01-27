As a Championship club, West Brom will be the underdogs, but the Baggies are a growing force in the second tier under Carlos Corberán - and are on course to reach the play-offs in 2023/24.

The hosts eased past non-league Aldershot Town 4-1 in the third round, but things weren't quite as easy for Wolves, who needed a replay and then extra time to edge past Brentford and set up a clash with their local rivals.

Gary O'Neil's side are enjoying a hugely impressive season in the Premier League, only outside the top half on goal difference, but this weekend their full focus will be on securing the bragging rights.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Wolves on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Wolves?

West Brom v Wolves will take place on Sunday 28th January 2024.

West Brom v Wolves kick-off time

West Brom v Wolves will kick off at 11:45am.

What TV channel is West Brom v Wolves on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 11am.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream West Brom v Wolves online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to West Brom v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

West Brom v Wolves odds

