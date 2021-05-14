What channel is West Brom v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool’s hopes of securing Champions League football for next season hang by a thread as the Reds prepare to face relegated West Brom on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men need three points here against the Baggies to keep apace with fourth-place Chelsea but time is running out for last season’s champions to get the job done.

Liverpool have just three Premier League fixtures remaining before their nightmare season finally comes to a close and should arguably have little trouble overcoming West Brom.

However, that isn’t to say Sam Allardyce’s men won’t put up a fight this weekend. After all, they earned a 1-1 draw at Anfield back in December and have drawn two of their last three outings.

West Brom may be down but with Matheus Pereira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Callum Robinson in the side, they could cause Liverpool a few problems here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Liverpool on TV?

West Brom v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 16th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Everton v Sheffield United, which kicks off at 7pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Brom v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream West Brom v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Brom v Liverpool team news

West Brom: Loanee Maitland-Niles is back after being unable to face parent club Arsenal last time out, but Branislav Ivanovic and Robert Snodgrass are both injured.

Allardyce will likely set his team out to exploit the speed and technical sharpness of Pereira, with Mbaye Diagne once again starting up front.

Liverpool: James Milner, Naby Keita and Ben Davies may all be back from injuries for Sunday’s clash – but the game comes too soon for Jordan Henderson.

Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ozan Kabak and Joe Gomez are all still sidelined.

West Brom v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: West Brom v Liverpool

West Brom do have the odd danger man in Pereira and Conor Gallagher, but realistically Liverpool should win this game by a couple of goals.

If Klopp fields his strongest attacking unit then between them Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino should get the job done.

Saying that, Liverpool’s shortcomings in midfield have occasionally led to the forward line being isolated this season. The game could therefore fall on how Thiago Alcantara and Georginio Wijnaldum fare at the Hawthorns.

Our prediction: West Brom 0-2 Liverpool (13/2 at bet365)

