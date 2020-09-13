Slaven Bilic’s men have been handed a tough opening three Premier League fixtures, beginning with the visit of Leicester here.

West Brom have done a number of deals in the transfer market in preparation for what is likely to be an almighty relegation scrap this term.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, has laboured for new recruits and may hand out just one debut on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Leicester on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Leicester on TV?

West Brom v Leicester will take place on Sunday 13th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Leicester will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Everton, which follows this clash and kicks off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

West Brom v Leicester team news

West Brom: Kenneth Zohore and Conor Townsend are both fitness doubts for Sunday’s clash.

Defender Cedric Kipre may get a place on the bench after arriving from Wigan in the summer, while Grady Diangana is another new face who could see some game time.

Leicester: Sole summer recruit Timothy Castagne could come in at full-back here after joining from Atalanta earlier this month.

James Maddison might be fit to return from injury, while Wes Morgan should have recovered from a thigh problem. Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs and Ricardo Pereira are out.

Our prediction: West Brom v Leicester

Leicester endured a torrid summer that saw them lose three of their last four games to miss out on a Champions League spot.

And manager Rodgers will be keen to get off to a winning start here. Expect Jamie Vardy to stretch play at the Hawthorns and draw in Ayoze Perez from the right.

West Brom could well be hit by a Vardy sucker-punch on Sunday but Leicester — without the departed Ben Chilwell in defence — are susceptible at the back themselves.

Our prediction: West Brom 1-2 Leicester

