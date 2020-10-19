Boss Slaven Bilic will be determined for his men to make the most of a key showdown with the only side to have recorded zero points in 2020/21 so far.

Burnley are traditionally slow starters, and this season has proven to be no exception.

The Clarets have played just three games so far this season though, and a win could elevate them out of the relegation zone with a game in hand on a number of teams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Burnley on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Burnley on TV?

West Brom v Burnley will take place on Monday 19th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Burnley will kick off at 5:30pm.

The other game of the evening takes place between Leeds and Wolves at 8pm on Monday Night Football.

What TV channel is West Brom v Burnley on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream West Brom v Burnley online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

West Brom v Burnley team news

West Brom: Callum Robinson has been given the all clear to play after completing a period of COVID-19 self-isolation.

Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu are both out of this one, but new signing Karlan Grant could feature at some stage.

Burnley: Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Matt Lowton are all sidelined, but Jay Rodriguez could make a comeback here.

Johann Gudmundsson is a doubt after picking up a knock on international duty.

Our prediction: West Brom v Burnley

West Brom have looked defensively suspect in their opening games to say the least. They have conceded more goals than anyone so far, despite having played fewer games.

However, going forward they are graced with plenty of pace and skill in the shape of Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana.

Burnley look stagnant following another lack of summer spending and could be put to the sword by a team who understand the weight of this clash.

Our prediction: West Brom 2-1 Burnley

