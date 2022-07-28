Anythony Joshua is set to rematch Oleksandr Usyk after the 35-year-old Ukrainian gave him a boxing lesson in September 2021. Now, after returning to training following his involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Usyk is ready to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO world titles against Watford-born heavyweight, Joshua.

Sky Sports Box Office shows some of the biggest fights on the world stage, plus a variety of massive sporting occasions. Now, the platform is gearing up for a huge broadcast as fans look forward to Joshua vs Usyk 2.

This week Sky announced that the fight will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office here in the UK. However, there was outrage among fans when the platform announced that it would charge a £27 fee for those tuning in on Sky Sports Box Office. This is a new high for Box Office fees in the UK but thankfully still lags behind the $90 plus often paid by pay-per-view boxing fans in the USA.

Check out our full guide to watching events like Joshua vs Usyk on Sky Sports Box Office whether you're a Sky, BT or Virgin customer.

What is Sky Sports Box Office?

Sky Sports Box Office is Sky's premium pay per view platform, usually reserved for the biggest boxing events around the world.

Box Office has hosted mega bouts featuring many of the biggest names in the business including all of Anthony Joshua's major showdowns.

AJ has set the UK PPV record several times in his career, in fights against Charles Martin, Wladimir Klitschko and finally against Joseph Parker. The Parker fight racked up a stunning 1.8 million sales.

Big boxing events will continue to be shown live on the channel and during the 2020/21 season several Premier League fixtures found their way onto Box Office, due to the constraints of the pandemic. Thankfully pay-per-view football is seemingly a thing of the past, for now.

How to watch Sky Sports Box Office

Sky Sports Box Office on Sky

Of course, first things first, you'll need a Sky TV subscription. We've discussed the best deals on Sky Sports in our Sky Sports offers guide, but for this purpose we'd recommend either the Sky TV and Sky Sports bundle for £42 per month or the shorter-term NOW (formerly Now TV) pass, which offers contract-free subscriptions for shorter periods and can still allow access to Sky Box Office.

Then you'll need a separate account to your Sky iD. You can sign up for a Sky Sports Box Office account here. This is where you will book events of your choosing and pay for the service.

You then have a choice to make. You can either purchase the event or match for viewing on TV via your set top box or a streaming version is available, meaning you can tune in to Sky Sports Box Office via a range of computer, mobile and tablet devices.

Be careful though, you can watch on TV or stream online, not both, and online passes only allow access to one device at a time. Check out their website for Sky Sports Box Office FAQs.

You can find it on Channel 492.

Sky Sports Box Office on Virgin Media

Customers with a TiVo box can go directly to the box office event list by following the path: Home > On Demand > Live Events.

You can pick and choose which games to watch and view booked events under 'Live Events'.

Sky Sports Box Office on BT

BT customers should head over to Channel 496 where they can purchase Sky Sports Box Office events. If you still need a subscription then check out our BT Sport offers guide.

The fee will be added to your monthly bill. You cannot purchase a Sky Sports Box Office pass to watch on BT via Sky – go directly to BT.

