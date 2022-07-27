Whether you're a fan of Jürgen Klopp's men at Liverpool, title-winners Manchester City or former champions like Manchester United and Chelsea, the new season is a tantalising prospect.

The Premier League is here again — or very, very nearly here at least — and fans are already gearing up for a huge season of competitive top-level football.

Our complete guide tells you everything you need to know to get tickets and watch your favourite teams live and in the flesh. Here's how to get Premier League 2022/23 tickets without a membership or season ticket.

How to get Premier League 2022/23 tickets without a season ticket or membership

If you've not got a membership or season ticket at the club you want to attend, it can be hard to get hold of tickets. Often, even with a membership, it's easy to miss out on high-demand games or to find tickets last minute.

Ticketmaster does sell tickets for single games for a number of clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Nottingham Forest. Availability can be limited though and tickets won't be available for all fixtures.

Using sites like Livefootballtickets.com and Travelzoo can give you access to last-minute tickets, or tickets to games that would otherwise be sold out. However, there is a downside in that these tickets cost a little more than face value ones bought from the club as a member or season ticket holder.

We also recommend making sure that you do your research on any ticket provider before buying from them. In this case, Livefootballtickets.com has a 4.5 star Trustpilot rating and we're yet to hear of any bad experiences from fans. Travelzoo similarly has a 4.7 Trustpilot rating, suggesting that they offer a good customer experience.

How much are Premier League 2022/23 tickets?

Face value Premier League tickets bought direct from clubs, that are not in special areas, boxes or VIP seats, generally cost around £40 to £80. Hospitality tickets cost much more than this.

If you can't go through direct channels via the club or don't want to spend money on a membership, then you can bag tickets using the links below. These generally start at the higher end of that standard ticket price. For example, tickets to Manchester United's first game of the season are available from £67 at time of writing. However, the site also adds 'service fee + tax' of £20.01 at the moment, leaving your ticket costing around £87.

Of course, for games that are in higher demand, like derby fixtures or games where top teams face each other at decisive moments in the season, tickets will cost much more and can go into the hundreds. Hospitality and VIP tickets for these games can be very expensive, but include extra perks too.

What to expect from the 2022/23 Premier League season

Manchester City fans will be feeling confident that their side can retain the Premier League title thanks to the addition of Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, who they signed from Borussia Dortmund for around £51 million, which is expected to rise to around £85.5m when agents fees and other costs are included, according to Sky Sports.

However, north-west rivals Liverpool finished just one point behind City in last year's campaign, winning one less game but taking two more draws than City managed. The team has signed Darwin Nunez for £85m from Benfica during this summer transfer window, but let star man Sadio Mané depart — heading to Bayern Munich for £28m. It remains to be seen whether this will be a good swap, but Liverpool is currently poised to be Manchester City's main challengers yet again. Crucially, Klopp's side has also retained Mohamed Salah, who was briefly rumoured to be leaving at the end of last season.

The drop down to third place for Chelsea was a notable one though, as The Blues only bagged 74 points. Fourth place Tottenham look set to excel after a summer of good business under league-winning manager Antonio Conte and fifth place Arsenal has had a promising pre-season. Meanwhile, Erik Ten tag's Manchester United re-build shows signs of green shoots thanks to an undefeated pre-season campaign, but it was apparent after last season that the Dutchman has a huge challenge on his hands.

The newly promoted teams are Championship-winning Fulham, plus second-placed Bournemouth and play-off winners Nottingham Forest, who finished fourth in the table. Only Forest will feel unfamiliar to those who regularly follow the league as both Fulham and Bournemouth have been part of the Premier League on-and-off quite consistently in recent years. Notably, Bournemouth spent a successful period in the league under now-Newcastle-manager Eddie Howe.

How to watch and stream the Premier League 2022/23 at home

The Premier League is broadcast across Sky Sports, BT Sport and occasionally on Amazon Prime Video.

You can check out the latest deals on these broadcasters by heading over to our Sky Sports offers and BT Sport offers guides. Soem of the best deals on offer right now include the BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 a month, or a Sky deal that gets you Sky Q, Sky TV, Netflix and Sky Sports for £44 a month.

If you want the best of both worlds, Sky also has a deal that includes BT Sport, in addition to Sky Sports, for £65 a month.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.