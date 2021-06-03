What channel is Wales v Albania international friendly match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Welsh players have one last chance to prove themselves to interim boss Rob Page before Euro 2020 gets underway, when they face in-form Albania in Cardiff on Saturday.

Page’s men have already played France this week in preparation for their Euro 2020 fixtures, where they will face Italy, Turkey and Switzerland in Group A.

The likes of Gareth Bale and Daniel James are almost certain to start for the first clash against the Swiss on 12th June. But there are plenty of other spots across the team up for grabs.

Albania failed to qualify for the Euros, but come into this clash having strung together a fine run of form. They have won five of their last six games, with the sole defeat in that period a 2-0 loss to England in March.

Barcelona B striker Rey Manaj has scored for fun in recent months for his country and could certainly test this Welsh defence come Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Albania on TV and online.

When is Wales v Albania on TV?

Wales v Albania will take place on Saturday 5th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Albania will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous international friendly games taking place this weekend including England v Romania, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Wales v Albania on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 4:55pm.

How to live stream Wales v Albania online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Wales v Albania team news

Wales: Page is likely to change his squad around for this fixture, with their first Euros clash against Switzerland in Baku just a week away.

So don’t be surprised if the likes of Bale and James are rested here, with Tyler Roberts and Kieffer Moore potentially getting game time from the start.

Albania: Manaj will likely play the No.10 role for Albania with the hope of linking up with striker Armando Broja.

Myrto Uzuni and Sokol Cikalleshi could come in to support the centre-forward from the flanks.

Wales v Albania odds

Our prediction: Wales v Albania

Wales’ sole previous encounter with Albania resulted in a 1-0 friendly defeat back in 2018. And Page will have to be careful not to suffer a morale-deflating loss here.

Albania are in good form and were compact against England when they hosted the Three Lions just three months ago.

The impetus, then, will be on the likes of Roberts and Moore to prove their worth if they are selected. This could be a tight encounter in the Welsh capital.

Our prediction: Wales 1-0 Albania (TBC at bet365)

