City booked their place in the competition after winning the Champions League for the first time last season, with Guardiola's men also lifting the Premier League and the FA Cup.

City, by their incredibly high standards, are struggling to find form, and they've won just one of their last six league games.

To add to that, Guardiola may be without his injured talisman Erling Haaland once again for the Red Diamonds clash.

Urawa Red Diamonds, from Japan, play in the J1 League, and they beat León 1-0 on Friday to set up the City showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Urawa Red Diamonds v Man City on TV and online.

When is Urawa Red Diamonds v Man City?

Urawa Red Diamonds v Man City will take place on Tuesday 19th December 2023.

Urawa Red Diamonds v Man City kick-off time

Urawa Red Diamonds v Man City will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Urawa Red Diamonds v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Urawa Red Diamonds v Man City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

