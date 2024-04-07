Ange Postecoglou was left frustrated by his side's lack of "clarity of thought" after they dominated possession but didn't create enough chances to leave the London Stadium with all three points.

The Australian coach will want to see more from his players against a Forest side with plenty to play for.

The Reds are battling for Premier League survival, and moved three points clear of the drop zone with an impressive 3-1 win over Fulham in midweek.

More like this

Nuno Espírito Santo's side cut through the West Londoners at will at the City Ground, but have found points harder to come by on the road this term – earning just 10 from 15 away games.

The match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was originally scheduled for Monday evening, but has been pulled forward to Sunday due to proposed tube and train strikes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Tottenham v Nottingham Forest?

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 7th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 6pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Tottenham v Nottingham Forest in the USA

You can watch Tottenham v Nottingham Forest live on Peacock at 1pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (2/5) Draw (15/4) Nottingham Forest (13/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.